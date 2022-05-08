Second man accused of smuggling illegal immigrants into Corby to appear in court

The plane that landed at Deenethorpe Airfield

An alleged people smuggler is set to make his first appearance in court tomorrow (Monday, May 9).

Vijayakumar Sivakumar is accused of being one of the organisers of the entry of illegal Albanian nationals into Deenethorpe Airfield on March 24.

He is charged with facilitating a breach of UK immigration law by aiding the entry of Eugen Hadroj, Gezim Cejku, Baftjar Lamaj and Vildona Gjergji into the UK.

Inside the plane that arrived at Deenethorpe Airfield

Sivakumar, 42, of no fixed abode was said to be a part of the plot that brought the four men from the airfield to Phoenix Parkway, where they were arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency.

He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court in the morning.

A second man, Richard Styles, 52, of no fixed abode, is accused of being the pilot that brought the men into the airfield just outside of Weldon and is due to make his next court appearance in June.