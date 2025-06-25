Search for witnesses who came to the aid of man punched in the face in Corby
Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Corporation Street, Corby.
The incident happened on Sunday, February 16, between 1.20pm and 1.40pm, when a man in his 30s was punched in the face.
A force spokesman said today (Wednesday, June 25): “Members of the public came to the man’s aid and they are encouraged to come forward to give police their account of what happened.”
Witnesses or anyone with information about the assault should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000094802.