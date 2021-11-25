Search for man after teen girl sexually assaulted in Corby town centre
Officers want to talk to this man who may have information about the incident
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 3:39 pm
Updated
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 3:40 pm
Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Corby have released a photograph of a man who they believe could help them with their enquiries.
The 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the balcony above Paletto Lounge in Corporation Street on Wednesday, August 11, between 4pm and 5.15pm.
Now officers have released this image of a man they wish to speak to.
They have appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch with them.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 21000451640