Search for man after teen girl sexually assaulted in Corby town centre

Officers want to speak to this man

Detectives investigating a sexual assault in Corby have released a photograph of a man who they believe could help them with their enquiries.

The 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the balcony above Paletto Lounge in Corporation Street on Wednesday, August 11, between 4pm and 5.15pm.

Now officers have released this image of a man they wish to speak to.

They have appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch with them.