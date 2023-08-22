News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Rescue operation underway for eight people trapped in chairlift
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Search for good Samaritans who came to the aid of woman assaulted in Desborough

Police want to hear from anyone who stopped to help
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:08 BST

Police investigating an assault against a woman in Desborough are appealing for the people who helped her to get in touch.

At around 4.40pm on Sunday (August 20) the woman was walking along Rothwell Road, near the pedestrian crossing close to Costa Coffee, when a man pushed her multiple times following an argument.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “Several people came to the woman’s aid, including a man who pulled the suspect away from the victim, which allowed her to leave the scene with an acquaintance.

Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted while walking along Rothwell Road, near the pedestrian crossing close to Costa Coffee, in Desborough on Sunday (August 20)Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted while walking along Rothwell Road, near the pedestrian crossing close to Costa Coffee, in Desborough on Sunday (August 20)
Police are investigating after a woman was assaulted while walking along Rothwell Road, near the pedestrian crossing close to Costa Coffee, in Desborough on Sunday (August 20)
Most Popular

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who helped the woman who has not already come forward.

"They would particularly like to hear from the man who helped her get free.”

Anyone with information, including relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 23000517947.

A 59-year-old Desborough man arrested on suspicion of assault has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.