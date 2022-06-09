'Scruffy' robber targets wheelchair user in Corby

A wheelchair user was robbed in Corby by a ‘scruffy’ man who asked if he had any spare change.

Detectives have launched an investigation after the vulnerable victim was targeted between 2pm and 2.10pm on Tuesday (June 7).

He was driving his electronic wheelchair in Elizabeth Street when he was approached by a stranger who asked if he had any spare change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating

As the man checked his bag, which was fastened around his waist, the robber attempted to pull the bag off him.

But when this failed he unfastened it and ran off towards Hamilton House.

A police spokesman said: “The offender was a white man in his late teens to early 20s, about 5ft 6in and of a scruffy appearance.

"He was wearing a grey fleece top, dark coloured trousers and a white/grey baseball cap.

“Elizabeth Street is a main route through Corby’s town centre and would have been busy at this time of day. Anyone who travelled along this road between the stated times is urged to check dash-cam footage to see if they’ve captured the incident or the offender fleeing the scene.”