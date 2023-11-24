The teen was assaulted as she got off the train at Kettering station

The man that officers want to speak to after a girl was attacked at Kettering railway station. IMAGE: BTP

Detectives have launched an appeal for information following a sexual assault on board a train.

Officers say that a girl was assaulted by a man on the train as she alighted at Kettering Railway Station.

They have now released a CCTV image of a man they believe could help them with their enquiries.

The incident happened at the end of the school day at around 4.45pm on Tuesday, September 12, when group of school children boarded a train at Wellingborough to make the short journey to Kettering. They sat near the middle of the train.

After the children sat down, a man struck up a conversation with one of the boys in the group.

As the train approached Kettering, the group of children stood up and walked towards the train doors. They man then reportedly made a comment about one of the girl’s physical appearance then sexually assaulted her.

The children left the train at platform two at Kettering and left the station. It is believed the man may have then got on board a train headed for Leicester.

Detectives would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 2300107641.