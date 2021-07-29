Schoolboy arrested after teens pull knife on 13-year-old boy in Corby kids park

Tuesday's incident started in Kingsley Drive play park

Detectives are hunting three young boys who threatened a 13-year-old with a knife in a Corby kids' park.

Officers say the teenager was involved in a row with the other boys in Kingsley Drive play park on Tuesday night (July 27) but fled when one of them pulled out a knife.

Another 13-year-old boy arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The three boys chased him for some distance before the boy eventually lost them in Dale Street, which runs behind the shops in Studfall Avenue.