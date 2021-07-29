Schoolboy arrested after teens pull knife on 13-year-old boy in Corby kids park
Victim threatened and chased through streets for more than half a mile
Detectives are hunting three young boys who threatened a 13-year-old with a knife in a Corby kids' park.
Officers say the teenager was involved in a row with the other boys in Kingsley Drive play park on Tuesday night (July 27) but fled when one of them pulled out a knife.
Another 13-year-old boy arrested in connection with the incident has since been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The three boys chased him for some distance before the boy eventually lost them in Dale Street, which runs behind the shops in Studfall Avenue.
"Our officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on Tuesday and may have seen anything of the incident. Please call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 using our incident number 21000309138."