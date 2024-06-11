Schoolboy, 16, repeatedly punched by five teenagers at busy Wellingborough Church Street bus stop
The 16-year-old was assaulted in Church Street, between 2.50pm and 3.15pm yesterday (Monday) when a gang of five teenagers targeted and repeatedly punched him.
He managed to run away from the gang who were all males, aged 16 to 19 and wearing grey and black tracksuits.
A spokesman for Northants Police: “Witnesses are being sought after a schoolboy was assaulted.
“Between 2.50pm and 3.15pm, a 16-year-old boy was targeted and repeatedly punched by five teenagers, who were all black males, aged 16-19 and wearing grey and black tracksuits.
"The boy sustained minor facial injuries before running off.
“Officers investigating this incident believe Church Street would have been busy at this time of day and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have any information which could assist them.”
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.