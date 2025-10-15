Police are investigating after car keys and a safe containing cash, jewellery and documents were stolen from a house in Dunkirk Avenue, Desborough.

The residential burglary took place between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Thursday, October 9.

A force spokesman said: "Witnesses are being sought following a residential burglary in which the offenders stole a set of car keys along with a safe containing cash, jewellery and documents.

“They then used the keys to steal the occupant’s blue Ford Focus car, which was later found in Ettrick Close in Kettering.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the residential burglary in Dunkirk Avenue, Desborough

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity between the stated times or who may have relevant CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage of the car being stolen or abandoned.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northants Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 25000594752 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.