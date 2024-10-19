Rushden woman crashed into eight parked cars and a garden wall
Resphina Tinofirei was driving her Nissan Quashqai in February this year in Birch Road, adjacent to the street in which she lives, Maple Road, Rushden.
She collided with a garden wall and an internet box, causing the wall to collapse. The then reversed before proceeding forward travelling along the pavement, colliding with eight parked vehicles, a number of which were on off-road parking spaces.
Tinofirei appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 2 for sentence after admitting driving without due care and attention.
The 59-year-old had her licence endorsed with nine penalty points. She was fined £600 and ordered to pay costs of £130 and a surcharge of £240.