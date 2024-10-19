Rushden woman crashed into eight parked cars and a garden wall

A nurse who smashed into her neighbours’ parked cars has appeared before magistrates.

Resphina Tinofirei was driving her Nissan Quashqai in February this year in Birch Road, adjacent to the street in which she lives, Maple Road, Rushden.

She collided with a garden wall and an internet box, causing the wall to collapse. The then reversed before proceeding forward travelling along the pavement, colliding with eight parked vehicles, a number of which were on off-road parking spaces.

Tinofirei appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 2 for sentence after admitting driving without due care and attention.

The 59-year-old had her licence endorsed with nine penalty points. She was fined £600 and ordered to pay costs of £130 and a surcharge of £240.

