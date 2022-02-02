Rushden woman convicted of drink-driving after police intercept motorists near rave

A Rushden woman has been named by police after she was convicted of drink-driving having been caught near the scene of a rave.

Gemma White, 29, was one of about 90 people arrested in a Sussex Police operation over a large scale unlicensed music event in Steyning.

They went to the scene and intercepted motorists in Bostal Road and the surrounding areas overnight on June 27 and 28 last year.

The scene of the rave.

Of those arrested 31 have now been convicted of drink or drug-driving offences, while a number of others are awaiting dates with magistrates as the investigation continues.

Today (February 2, 2022), police released a list of those convicted so far which included White, of Higham Gate.

She was charged with driving with 48mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system.

Police said that at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 29 she was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £228 fine, £85 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “I find it unbelievable that despite repeated warnings issued by ourselves and other forces around the country, a number of people still think it is acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence of drink or drugs.

“These people are not only risking their own lives, they are also risking the lives of other innocent road users.

“Given the sheer number of drink and drug-drivers in Steyning that evening, it’s extremely fortunate no one was killed or seriously injured on our roads. But it only takes one person to take a life.

“It is particularly concerning that the vast majority of attendees had come from Devon, Somerset, Wales and beyond, and were prepared to travel great distances while high on drink or drugs."

A number of vehicles were seized following the rave, as well as equipment including speakers, staging, lights and generators.

And police have warned that any other mass gatherings of unlicensed events will not be tolerated, and said anyone who attends or organises these events can expect to face robust action.