Rushden shoplifters sentenced after admitting string of offences across East Northants

Two prolific shoplifters have been sentenced after admitting multiple offences following investigations by the East Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT).

Jasmin Cain, 30, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 9 over three counts of theft from Irthlingborough Co-op in December 2022 involving £360-worth of candles, and two counts of theft from Asda in Rushden in January and February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had also admitted three counts of theft on May 12, 14 and 15, as well as one count of using threatening/abusive words or behaviour on May 25, one count of fraud by false representation on May 3, and failing to appear at a previous court hearing on March 27.

Two prolific shoplifters have been sentenced after admitting multiple offences following investigations by the East Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Policing Team

Cain had also admitted the theft of an electric razor from Asda in Rushden on May 19, stealing food from Sainsbury’s in Rushden on May 23, stealing make-up from Rushden’s Wilko store on June 4, stealing meat worth £150 from the town’s Sainsburys on June 28, and Lynx toiletries from the same Wilko store on July 5.

Cain, of Robinson Road, Rushden, was sentenced to a community order involving a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 40 days, and was ordered to pay a total of £1,284 compensation and £85 costs.

Rushden man Darren Munt, 34, of Westfield Avenue, was also charged with theft in relation to the incidents in Rushden on June 4 and July 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 19 he was sentenced to a total of 15 weeks imprisonment and ordered to pay £375.65 compensation after admitting a total of six theft offences and one assault.

Investigating officer, PC Ben Frost of the East Northamptonshire NPT, said: “Jasmin Cain and Darren Munt are serial offenders who have targeted stores in Rushden repeatedly, causing misery for those who work there as well as for residents.

“Our NPT would like to thank the stores involved for their continued patience and support in dealing with these offenders.