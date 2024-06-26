Rushden pool manager and Rushden Lakes sports shop worker stole thousands in fraud
James Hales, 25, of High Street, Rushden had earlier pleaded guilty at Northampton Magistrates Court to two counts of fraud by abuse of position when working at the town’s swimming pool and the Rushden Lakes sports shop.
Hales had pocketed £18,481.39 between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 while employed by Splash Leisure as a duty manager at the pool.
He then got a job at Decathlon where he was employed as a sales advisor and ‘dishonestly abused’ his position, this time getting away with £1,700.
Sitting in front of Recorder Louise Cox, Hales’ defence counsel Alice Byron said in mitigation that Hales accepted his ‘poor decision making’ and showed remorse for his actions.
She said: “He now accepts his poor decision making and appears to be remorseful. He is deeply ashamed and remorseful of his actions. He now understands his former colleagues may lose their jobs due to his actions.”
The court heard Hales had previously had a ‘problematic relationship with drugs’ and it was out of ‘financial desperation’ he had turned to crime, but that he was now ‘grown up’ as he was just 22 and 23 when the offences took place.
Ms Byron added: “He has matured significantly. He’s grown up.”
Hales has since gone on to ‘beat his addiction’ and has repaid some of the money.
Sentencing, Recorder Louise Cox addressed Mr Hales and said: “James Hales, you appear before this court for two offences. Splash Leisure is the more serious of the two. You went on to leave only to do it again at Decathlon. You admitted your wrongdoing to prevent anyone else taking the blame. An employer will struggle to employ you after what you have done.
"I have listened to mitigation and you were of good character. You arguably lacked maturity. I would agree you are not a risk or danger to the public.”
Hales was sentenced to 10 months and six months to run concurrently suspended for 18 months.
Recorder Cox said: “Prisons are full and overcrowded at the moment and that has been taken into consideration. If you commit any further offence in the 18 months you will be sent to prison.”
He was then ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation days and 180 hours of unpaid work.
Recorder Cox added: “You need to make sure you do this order or you will be brought back and sent to prison.”