Rushden police raid finds 2,000 cannabis plants - man arrested
Police raided the premises yesterday (Tuesday, December 17) at about 1pm and discovered approximately 2,000 plants in various stages of growth.
Each mature cannabis plant could have been worth £1,250, which could make an estimated £2.5m.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This raid happened yesterday at about 1pm. There were about 2,000 plants in total in various stages of growth.”
Residents reported an ‘overpowering’ smell coming from the building – a former learning centre.
A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with yesterday’s incident.
In May 2023, more than 780 cannabis plants in various states of growth were found after tip-offs from the public to the neighbourhood policing team and reports from members of the public about Brian Watts Carpets shop.
Three months later two men were arrested after about 900 cannabis plants were found at a drug farm in Rectory Road.