Rushden path taped off by police and man arrested after teenager assaulted

Police taped off a path in Rushden after a teenager was assaulted in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

The 15-year-old was attacked between the Greenway and Washbrook Road at about 12.20am and was taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said they were treated for a minor puncture wound and suffered facial injuries after being punched.

Police taped off the scene

They have since been discharged from hospital after treatment for minor injuries, the spokesman added.

A 24-year-old man from Rushden has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.