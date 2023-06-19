Rushden path taped off by police and man arrested after teenager assaulted
Police taped off a path in Rushden after a teenager was assaulted in the early hours of this morning (Monday).
The 15-year-old was attacked between the Greenway and Washbrook Road at about 12.20am and was taken to hospital.
A police spokesman said they were treated for a minor puncture wound and suffered facial injuries after being punched.
They have since been discharged from hospital after treatment for minor injuries, the spokesman added.
A 24-year-old man from Rushden has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.