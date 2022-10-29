Police are appealing for witnesses.

Officers from East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team have secured a temporary closure notice on a property in Rushden following concerns over a planned “house party”.

Working closely with partner agencies, officers took the unusual step to issue the notice after concerns were raised about the potential for illicit activities and disorder at the property this weekend.

The neighbourhood policing team used legislation under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 to stop the party taking place after acting on information that young people – including under-age teens – had arranged the event, putting themselves at risk.

Concerned for the safety and welfare of the young people planning to attend, and the risk of anti-social behaviour to the wider community, the occupants of the address were issued with the closure notice this afternoon (October 29).

This notice means only those who live at the address are permitted to be there until Sunday (October 30). Anyone else who is found at the property during the 24-hour period is subject to arrest.

Leigh Francoise Goodwin, neighbourhood policing sergeant said: “We want our communities to be a safe place for everyone and are urging parents to speak to their children to make sure they know where they are and who they may be associating with.

“We are not out to ruin anyone’s fun, however we have a duty to safeguard some of the most vulnerable members of our community and ensure they do not put themselves or others at risk by taking part in illicit activities.

“No parent or carer wants that knock on the door from the police informing them that their child is seriously ill or injured in hospital, which is why we have taken this robust and effective action to tackle issues which put our young people at risk.”

Officers from the neighbourhood policing team will be taking part in extra patrols in the area over the weekend and anyone with any concerns is asked to speak to them.