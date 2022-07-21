Rushden park is latest location for potentially life-saving bleed box

A bleed box has been installed at Spencer Park in Rushden

Another bleed box has been installed in Rushden, providing equipment which could help save a life in an emergency.

Off the Streets NN CIC have installed their third bleed box in the town, this time at Spencer Park, where it has been located on the back of the pavilion.

Rushden Town Council has been working with Off The Streets NN, a local anti-knife crime group, to help find suitable locations for several bleed control kits that can be used to provide emergency aid to treat patients injured in a serious violent crime.

This particular box has been funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire Police, Stephen Mold.

The boxes contain gloves, bandages and a tourniquet and can only be opened with a code given by emergency services when someone phones 999.

A video of how to use the kit is available here.

Here are the three locations where bleed boxes are now sited in Rushden:

- Rushden High Street: walkway between Kabab Express and Rushden Podiatry that leads to Orchard Place car park

- Hall Park: located outside the accessible toilets, next door to Rushden Museum

- Spencer Park: located on the back of the pavilion

In August, Off the Streets will also be holding a community fun day at Rushden’s Hall Park to raise awareness and money to support further initiatives.

The fun day is set to include live entertainment with New Harmony headlining the main stage, stalls, a kids area and a chance for age 10 to 16-year-olds to try archery and/or axe throwing at £12 per activity in a fully enclosed, insured and professional supervised area.

Conflict resolution is included for free if one of the activities are booked.

There will also be an amnesty within the enclosed area for any young person to hand a blade in to the Primal Mastery team.

Any profits raised will go towards purchasing more bleed kits for the Rushden area.