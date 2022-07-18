Rushden man wanted over drugs charge

A Rushden man is wanted by police after failing to appear at court over a drugs allegation.

Tyrone Anderson, 29, was due to appear at Northampton Crown Court in February after being charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

But he failed to turn up and is wanted on a warrant. Today (July 18) police launched an appeal to track him down.

Tyrone Anderson