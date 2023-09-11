News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Rushden man remanded in custody after being charged with drug offences

He’ll next appear at court next month
By Sam Wildman
Published 11th Sep 2023, 17:04 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A Rushden man is being held in custody after appearing at court to face drug charges.

Rudigar Skinner, of Bridge Court in Washbrook Road, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 2 charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug, cocaine, and possession with intent to supply a class B drug, cannabis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 32-year-old was also charged with two counts of acquiring/using/or possessing criminal property – namely a vehicle and £4,361 in cash.

Skinner was remanded in custody until his trial at Northampton Crown Court, which is due to be held on Tuesday, October 17.