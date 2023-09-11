Rushden man remanded in custody after being charged with drug offences

Watch more videos on Shots!

A Rushden man is being held in custody after appearing at court to face drug charges.

Rudigar Skinner, of Bridge Court in Washbrook Road, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 2 charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug, cocaine, and possession with intent to supply a class B drug, cannabis.

The 32-year-old was also charged with two counts of acquiring/using/or possessing criminal property – namely a vehicle and £4,361 in cash.

