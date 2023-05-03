He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court

A man has appeared in court charged with the sexual assault of a woman in Rushden.

Paul Trietline, 47, was charged with sexual assault by touching over an incident in Irchester Road on the evening of March 22.

Trietline, of Millers Close, Rushden, pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 20.