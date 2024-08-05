Rushden man held in custody after woman pulled to the ground in Wellingborough

A Rushden man was arrested by police after a woman was pulled to the ground in Wellingborough at the weekend.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, August 3, and left the victim with bruising.

Police say it is believed the incident may have initially started in the Park Road area of Wellingborough town centre at 5am, when an altercation occurred between a man and a woman, causing her to walk off and him to follow.

The incident then continued in a residential area, which police say is believed to be Redhill Grange, where the man grabbed the woman and pulled her to the floor, causing bruising.

Police are investigating

At this point, a resident shouted from a nearby property and detectives are keen to trace this person as a matter of urgency.

A short time later, a further incident occurred in a different area of Redhill Grange, and detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident or who may have information which could assist them.

A 21-year-old man from Rushden has been arrested and remains in police custody.

A police spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 24000460732 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”