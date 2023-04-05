Rushden man charged with sex assault
He has been charged over an incident which took place in March
By Sam Wildman
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:28 BST
A Rushden man will appear at court next month after being charged with sexual assault by touching.
Paul Trietline, 47, has been charged after an incident which took place on the evening of March 22.
Police launched an investigation after a woman reported being assaulted in Irchester Road in the town.
Trietline, of Millers Close, has been released on conditional bail ahead of a court appearance on April 20.