Rushden man charged with robbery and drug offences

He appeared before magistrates yesterday (Monday)
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 11:47 BST
A 20-year-old man appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, April 22) in connection with a robbery in Rushden and the supply of drugs.

Tyrone Maitland of Hart Way, Rushden was arrested shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday (April 21) on suspicion of a robbery, which allegedly took place in the town’s Hall Park the previous day (Saturday, April 20).

During the arrest, suspected Class A drugs were seized and Maitland was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply heroin.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court

Maitland was subsequently charged with both offences and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody until June 3 when he will appear before Northampton Crown Court.