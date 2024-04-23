Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 20-year-old man appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday, April 22) in connection with a robbery in Rushden and the supply of drugs.

Tyrone Maitland of Hart Way, Rushden was arrested shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday (April 21) on suspicion of a robbery, which allegedly took place in the town’s Hall Park the previous day (Saturday, April 20).

During the arrest, suspected Class A drugs were seized and Maitland was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply heroin.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court