Rushden man charged with Kettering rape
The offence is alleged to have taken place last year
Friday, 29th October 2021, 5:18 pm
Updated
Friday, 29th October 2021, 5:21 pm
Police have charged a man from Rushden with rape.
Andrew Bolton is due to appear in court next month following the charge.
Bolton is accused of one count of rape relating to an incident that took place in Kettering on October 26, 2020.
The 32-year-old, of Abbotts Way, Rushden, is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 17.