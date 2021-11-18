Rushden killer caused man's death over £10 drug debt

Bains is facing years behind bars.

A Rushden drug dealer is facing years behind bars after a vicious assault which led to the death of a man over a £10 debt.

Gurprit Singh Bains, 42, was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Northampton Crown Court over the killing of Rushden man Phillip Brown.

Mr Brown 51, was set upon by Bains in the stairwell of a block of flats on November 12, 2018, in a dispute over a minor drug debt.

Phillip Brown

After being left lying seriously injured on the stairs at Horrell Court by Bains Mr Brown was rushed to hospital. He was found to have two fractured ribs, which became infected and led to him developing meningitis, from which he died on December 5, 2018.

Police were only told of the assault after Mr Brown died and detectives soon uncovered Bains had been selling drugs to Mr Brown, who in the lead up to the assault had accrued a £30 debt.

The trial heard how, despite Mr Brown repaying £20, Bains assaulted him over the remaining £10 debt as he walked with a friend towards the flat.

He was shouting ‘Where is my money?’ as he attacked Mr Brown, causing two broken ribs.

After Mr Brown died in hospital subsequent forensic examinations established the chain of events leading from the rib injuries that ended in Mr Brown’s death.

In December 2020 Bains, of Shannon Close in Rushden, was charged with manslaughter and today (Thursday) the jury found him to be responsible for Mr Brown’s death after a little over three hours of deliberation.

Bains, who had also entered guilty pleas to three counts relating to the possession and supply of class A drugs and two charges relating to the possession of criminal property, was remanded in custody and will return to court within the next two weeks for sentence.

The devastated family of Mr Brown, known as Podge, paid tribute to their loved one after the verdict.

In a statement they said: “Podge was a much-loved brother, uncle, father and grandfather and had many friends in the local community.

“Despite all of the difficulties and loss in his own life, he could always manage to have a laugh and make people smile. He is truly missed by all and his life was taken far too soon.

“Thankfully for us, justice has prevailed and we can at last start to grieve and heal with more positive memories of him.”

Speaking after the hearing, senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Pete Long, of the major crime team, said: “I am so pleased that the jury have concluded that Gurprit Singh Bains is responsible for the untimely death of Phillip Brown.

“Bains preyed on vulnerable people, selling them drugs and exploiting their addictions, including using physical strength to enforce against the debts they inevitably accrued, which is what ultimately led to Mr Brown’s death.