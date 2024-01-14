Rushden CCTV appeal after Trafford Road robbery

A man seen in CCTV pictures is being sought by Northants Police

Police officers investigating Rushden robbery have released an image of a man who they would like to trace.

A robbery took place around Trafford Road on January 6 sometime between 7am and 8am.

Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist them following a robbery in the vicinity of Trafford Road, which took place between 7am and 8am on Saturday, January 6.

CCTV from Trafford Road, Rushden /Northants Police

“If this is you, or you recognise the man in the image, officers would ask that you get in touch with them as a matter of urgency.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.