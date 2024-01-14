Rushden CCTV appeal after Trafford Road robbery
Police officers investigating Rushden robbery have released an image of a man who they would like to trace.
A robbery took place around Trafford Road on January 6 sometime between 7am and 8am.
Northants Police said: “Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist them following a robbery in the vicinity of Trafford Road, which took place between 7am and 8am on Saturday, January 6.
“If this is you, or you recognise the man in the image, officers would ask that you get in touch with them as a matter of urgency.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 24000011868 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”