Police are investigating

A man was found unconscious in the street with a head injury shortly after he had left a Rushden pub.

Police have launched an investigation after the assault, which took place between 7pm and 8pm last night (Sunday).

The victim had left the King Edward VII pub when he was attacked in nearby Portland Road.

A member of the public found him unconscious in the road with a head injury. Police said the victim was taken to hospital, but that his injuries were not believed to be serious.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman urged witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

The spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information which could assist with their ongoing enquiries.