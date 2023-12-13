Rothwell woman banned from keeping horses after ill animals found in shocking condition

Two horses had to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering

A Rothwell woman whose ill horses had to be put down after being found in a shocking condition has been spared from prison.

Kelly Hoyle, 42, has been banned from keeping equines for five years after a prosecution by the RSPCA.

Two of her horses were put to sleep to prevent further suffering – with an inspector saying she had never seen anything like the condition one of them was found in.

The RSPCA and police executed a warrant at an address in Northamptonshire, where the horses were being kept, in February this year.

RSPCA inspector Sue Haywood said: “In the first penned off area was a bay stallion, called Reuben. He had a worn/torn rug on and had a very subdued demeanour. It was clear the horse had a severely enlarged necrotic penis.

“The rug was removed and the horse was clearly underweight with the bones of the hips, spine and ribs being easily visible. The vet examined the penis and the whole shaft was enlarged and at the end was hard/dead tissue. The smell from the infection and puss was overwhelming and pungent.”

Reuben was confined in an area where stables used to be erected, which was partly covered. There was no grazing at all and the hay/straw that was on the ground was old and mouldy and covered in faeces. There was no access for the horse onto grass as all of the gates were closed shut. Water was available in a plastic tub.”

There were numerous hazards in the pen, such as broken glass from a window frame and a garden fork with the prongs upright.

A vet advised that Reuben should be put to sleep on welfare grounds as this was the kindest option for him.

They then examined another horse called Tia who was in a very lean body condition with the bones of the ribs, hips and spine being clearly prominent. She also had large melanomas near her anus.

Tia was removed and given round the clock vet care, but due to her condition and suffering from colic she was put to sleep to prevent her from suffering further.

Ms Haywood said: “This suffering could have been prevented by adequate attention and appropriate veterinary treatment. It is vital that owners provide veterinary care should their animal need it – which was not the case with this.

“In my whole career as an RSPCA inspector I have never seen anything like this the condition of Reuben and I along with everyone else there was completely shocked by the condition of the horse.”

Hoyle, of Glendon Road, admitted one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and another of failing to meet an animal’s welfare needs.

The RSCPA said that Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard mitigation that she was very remorseful, realised that she should have gone to a vet, that she had personal difficulties and her fields had been vandalised.

Hoyle was handed 23 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and banned from keeping equines for five years.