Rothwell vandal covers car in paint, cracks its windscreen and lets down tyres
Police have appealed for information after the incident in Edinburgh Close, Rothwell, on Thursday, August 8, between 10pm and 11.55pm.
A black Peugeot 208 was deliberately damaged resulting in a cracked windscreen, all four tyres being let down and the vehicle covered in white paint.
A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a male dressed in black wearing a balaclava who left the scene in a vehicle with another male.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 24000475533 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”