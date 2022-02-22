Rothwell pub brawl leaves man with facial injury
Police said up to 10 people were fighting
Police were called to a Rothwell pub last night (Monday) after a brawl which left a man with a facial injury.
Several police vehicles were spotted outside The Blue Bell in Bell Hill after the incident at about 8.10pm.
A force spokesman said up to 10 people were involve in a fight inside the pub, which spilled out into the street.
Eyewitnesses reported hearing a lot of shouting at the scene.
One of the men involved in the fight sustained a facial injury, the police spokesman said.
They added that furniture in the pub was overturned but there were no reports of criminal damage. No arrests were made.