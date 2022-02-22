Rothwell pub brawl leaves man with facial injury

Police were called to a Rothwell pub last night (Monday) after a brawl which left a man with a facial injury.

Several police vehicles were spotted outside The Blue Bell in Bell Hill after the incident at about 8.10pm.

A force spokesman said up to 10 people were involve in a fight inside the pub, which spilled out into the street.

Police at the scene. Picture: Andrew Carpenter

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a lot of shouting at the scene.

One of the men involved in the fight sustained a facial injury, the police spokesman said.

They added that furniture in the pub was overturned but there were no reports of criminal damage. No arrests were made.