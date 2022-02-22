Rothwell pub brawl leaves man with facial injury

Police said up to 10 people were fighting

By Sam Wildman
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 9:47 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 9:50 am

Police were called to a Rothwell pub last night (Monday) after a brawl which left a man with a facial injury.

Several police vehicles were spotted outside The Blue Bell in Bell Hill after the incident at about 8.10pm.

A force spokesman said up to 10 people were involve in a fight inside the pub, which spilled out into the street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police at the scene. Picture: Andrew Carpenter

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a lot of shouting at the scene.

One of the men involved in the fight sustained a facial injury, the police spokesman said.

They added that furniture in the pub was overturned but there were no reports of criminal damage. No arrests were made.

Police at the scene. Picture: Andrew Carpenter