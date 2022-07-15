Rothwell pervert banned from using drive-thrus on his own

A Rothwell pervert has been banned from using drive-thrus on his own and must tell police about any vehicle he gets behind the wheel of.

Martin Roberts admitted indecent exposure after flashing from his car in an incident last year.

The 40-year-old, of Crispin Street, was later sentenced to a community order by magistrates in Northampton.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

And now magistrates have granted a six-year sexual harm prevention order against him, meaning he will have to abide by strict conditions.

Breaching the order is a separate crime which can be punished by up to five years in prison.

Under the order he is banned from driving any vehicle unless the model, colour and registration number is notified to the police within 24 hours.

He is also banned – if he is on his own in a vehicle – from engaging or attempting to engage with any unknown woman on a street or entering a drive-thru facility.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Protecting people is of the utmost importance to Northamptonshire Police and we take the management of sex offenders extremely seriously as a result.

“Sexual harm prevention orders are put in place to protect the public and require an offender to abide by strict rules.

“Part of the role of the MOSOVO (Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders) team is to ensure that registered sex offenders abide by these orders, and when they fail to do so, to bring them to justice.