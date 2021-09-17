Rothwell mum heartbroken after motorbikes stolen in break-in

This bike is still missing.

A Rothwell mum has spoken of her devastation after motorbikes were stolen from her house in a break-in.

Elouise Botterill and her family are heartbroken after the raid in Manor Road in the early hours of September 2.

Three motorbikes were taken, along with a front door key, a motorbike helmet and other items after a burglar broke through a window.

This bike is still missing.

Elouise's family managed to find one of the motorbikes dumped down the road in the hedges but two are still missing.

The incident is thought to have taken place between 1am and 6am.

Elouise, 39, said: “This has devastated our family. None of us are sleeping, especially myself, I stay up to the early hours in case it happens again. I’m so so tired.

“My 12-year-old can’t bear to be in the house.

"He has had to go and stay with his nan. My three-year-old is motorbike mad like us and he keeps on asking where they’ve gone.

"It’s absolutely heart-breaking.”

Since the incident, the family say they have found that tools including hammers as well as a garden machete have also been stolen.

Elouise has received numerous messages about sightings of the two missing motorbikes around the Kingsthorpe, Kings Heath and Blackthorn areas of Northampton.

Graphics created by Elouise’s husband were unique to a black bike and they had been seen dumped on Spinney Hill Roundabout on the edge of Northampton, Elouise said.

Both bikes are Yamaha DTR 125 models.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation pending further enquiries.