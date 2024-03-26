Rothwell man put on sex offender register after being found guilty over sick images of children
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Rothwell man has been put on the sex offender register after a police investigation into sick images of children.
James Bugg was found guilty of three charges of making indecent images of children – a legal term for actions such as viewing or downloading – after a trial last month.
The 41-year-old’s conviction related to five category A images, 14 category B images and 270 category C images with the offences taking place in 2019. Category A images depict the most depraved abuse.
He had denied the charges but was convicted by a jury at Northampton Crown Court.
Yesterday (Monday) Bugg, of Nunnery Avenue, returned to the same court where he was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 30 days of rehabilitation activities.
Bugg will be on the sex offender register for five years and subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order.