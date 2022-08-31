News you can trust since 1897
Rothwell man produced cannabis at home

He was caught after police visited last month

By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 6:00 am

A Rothwell man who produced cannabis plants at home was caught after a tip-off to police.

Brendan Pravan was arrested after officers visited him in Cheaney Street just before 2.15pm on July 7.

They had received intelligence that there could be cannabis at the property – and 17 plants were found inside.

Police found cannabis at the address

Police said that the 19-year-old told them the plants were for personal use only.

At Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week Pravan pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.

Magistrates also made an order for the cannabis to be destroyed.