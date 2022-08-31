Rothwell man produced cannabis at home
He was caught after police visited last month
A Rothwell man who produced cannabis plants at home was caught after a tip-off to police.
Brendan Pravan was arrested after officers visited him in Cheaney Street just before 2.15pm on July 7.
They had received intelligence that there could be cannabis at the property – and 17 plants were found inside.
Police said that the 19-year-old told them the plants were for personal use only.
At Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week Pravan pleaded guilty to producing a class B drug.
He was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48.
Magistrates also made an order for the cannabis to be destroyed.