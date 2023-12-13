Rothwell driver jailed after being caught behind the wheel less than two months after being banned
A banned driver has been jailed after he was caught behind the wheel less than two months after having his licence revoked.
Michael Ross Johnston, of Field Mouse Close in Rothwell, was disqualified from driving for 18 months on October 3.
He had been arrested when he tested positive for both benzoylecgonine and cocaine after being stopped driving a Vauxhall Corsa on April 20.
But despite being handed a community order and driving ban by magistrates, he got back behind the wheel again in the early hours of November 30.
He was stopped by officers after driving a grey Nissan in Hogarth Walk, Corby, and provided details which confirmed he was disqualified.
The 40-year-old was arrested, subsequently charged with driving while disqualified and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on the same day, where he pleaded guilty.
He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, further banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.
Arresting officer PC Matt Taylor said: “The actions of Michael Johnston clearly demonstrated his total disregard for the sanctions imposed by the court less than two months ago.
“He knew that he was not entitled to be driving yet chose to ignore the fact he had no licence or insurance and thought he was above the law. He not only put his life in danger but also the lives of innocent people unwittingly sharing the road with him.”