Rothwell driver jailed after being caught behind the wheel less than two months after being banned

He was previously banned after testing positive for cocaine when he was stopped

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A banned driver has been jailed after he was caught behind the wheel less than two months after having his licence revoked.

Michael Ross Johnston, of Field Mouse Close in Rothwell, was disqualified from driving for 18 months on October 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been arrested when he tested positive for both benzoylecgonine and cocaine after being stopped driving a Vauxhall Corsa on April 20.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

But despite being handed a community order and driving ban by magistrates, he got back behind the wheel again in the early hours of November 30.

He was stopped by officers after driving a grey Nissan in Hogarth Walk, Corby, and provided details which confirmed he was disqualified.

The 40-year-old was arrested, subsequently charged with driving while disqualified and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on the same day, where he pleaded guilty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, further banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.

Arresting officer PC Matt Taylor said: “The actions of Michael Johnston clearly demonstrated his total disregard for the sanctions imposed by the court less than two months ago.