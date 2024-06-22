Eugen Gherebenes had been living in Dorking Walk, Corby. Image: Romanian Police / Google

A man living in Corby is facing extradition proceedings after it emerged he was wanted in Romania.

Eugen Gherebenes was wanted in the Maramures area in the north of Romania for unspecified driving offences.

Local police had issued an alert on their website notifying the public that he was a wanted man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But last week he was arrested in Corby and extradition proceedings began to return him to his home country.

Gherebenes, 54, was initially picked up by police in London last year and when they discovered he was a wanted man, they released him on bail in order for the lengthy extradition case to be administered. He had strict conditions that meant he must reside in an HMO in Dorking Walk, Corby. He was subject to an overnight curfew and had to wear an electronic tag. He also had to report to police once a week.

But in April 2023 he failed to turn up for a court hearing at Central London Magistrates. He was picked up by police this April and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court, but he was further bailed and ordered to appear once again before magistrates in London in May.

He didn’t turn up so Corby police tracked him down and on Thursday, June 17, and arrested him under a Part 1 extradition warrant, which relates to offences committed by people who are now believed to be elsewhere in the EU, including the UK. The warrant enables a fugitive to be arrested in the UK and extradited to another EU member state to face justice.