Police are appealing for information after a rock was thrown at a car on the A45.

The incident happened between 12.20pm and 12.34pm on Thursday, April 13, when the victim was driving on the A45 and passed beneath the footbridge near the Earls Barton slip road.

A police spokesman said: “Three unknown males were seen on the footbridge and one of them is believed to have thrown a small rock at the car, a Honda SRV, cracking the windscreen.

Police are appealing for witnesses

"No-one was injured in the incident.

"The suspects are described as three white males aged in their later teens, wearing grey clothing.”

