Robert Brown murder inquiry: New arrest as police question 41-year-old Northampton man

Detectives investigating the death of 57-year-old Robert Brown in Northampton have arrested a second man.

This morning, Saturday August 9, Northamptonshire Police said a 41-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of murder by officers last night, Friday, and remains in police custody.

Police officers were called by the East Midlands Ambulance Service at about 6.30am on Friday, August 1, after 57-year-old Robert was found fatally injured on a bench on the towpath behind Auctioneers Court.

A murder investigation was launched and over the last week enquiries have been taking place to try and identify who was responsible for his death.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “We are now more than a week on since Robert’s death and we continue to follow various lines of enquiry to establish what happened.

“We still want to speak to anyone who may have been in the area of the towpath behind Auctioneers Court overnight from Thursday, July 31 to Friday, August 1, to contact us even if you don’t believe you have any relevant information.

“Specially trained officers continue to support Robert’s family at this devastating time and anyone who can help us piece together the events which led to his death is encouraged to come forward.

“You can do this by calling us on 101, contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or reporting online.”

Information can be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, https://mipp.police.uk/ and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

Please quote incident number 25000450267 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

* A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with Robert’s murder on Wednesday, August 6, has been released on police bail pending further investigation.