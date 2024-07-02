Robber pulls man from Kettering taxi and assaults him before stealing phone

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a robbery which saw the victim pulled from a taxi and assaulted have released a blurry image of a man they want to speak to.

Today (July 2) officers appealed for information and released details about the incident which took place in Horsemarket, Kettering, between midnight and 1am on Saturday, June 8.

A man was pulled from the back of a taxi and assaulted before the offender stole his mobile phone and ran off in the direction of Market Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the area would have been busy at the time and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Police want to speak to this man

“They also believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.