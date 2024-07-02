Robber pulls man from Kettering taxi and assaults him before stealing phone
and live on Freeview channel 276
Today (July 2) officers appealed for information and released details about the incident which took place in Horsemarket, Kettering, between midnight and 1am on Saturday, June 8.
A man was pulled from the back of a taxi and assaulted before the offender stole his mobile phone and ran off in the direction of Market Street.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers believe the area would have been busy at the time and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.
“They also believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 24000335594 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”