Robber follows woman into Kettering flats and pins her to wall

A Kettering robber followed a woman into a block of flats before pinning her to a wall and demanding cash.

Police have launched an investigation after the shocking incident in Thorngate Street on Saturday (May 14) between 10.50pm and 11pm.

Thankfully the victim managed to shout for assistance and the robbed ran off after he was disturbed by members of the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are investigating

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a white man, in his early 30s, of a slim, muscular build, with short brown hair and about 5ft 8in.

"He was clean shaven and wearing a matching black tracksuit top and bottoms.”