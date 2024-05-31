Roads closed in Northampton town centre as fire crews deal with "large-scale" blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews are dealing with a “large-scale” blaze in Northampton town centre this morning.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police issued this statement earlier this morning: “Several major routes in and around Northampton town centre have been closed this morning due to a large-scale fire in Bridge Street.

“A 500-metre cordon has been put in place to allow fire crews to deal with the incident which has so far resulted in the closure of Bridge Street, Angel Street, Derngate and Victoria Promenade.

“Road users are asked to find alternative routes and to avoid this area until further notice. While residents and local businesses are advised to keep their doors and windows closed due a large plume of smoke.”

The webcam on Northampton Lift Tower captured the smoke coming from the blaze earlier this morning. Picture: Northampton Lift Tower (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h16lLaWEeeM)

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 5.30am.

A further update detailed more road closures in the area: “Due to a large-scale fire in Bridge Street, Northampton, in addition to Angel Street, Derngate and Victoria Promenade. There is no access via St Peter's Way, Gold Street, Abington Street or The Drapery.”West Northamptonshire Council announced this morning that One Angel Square would be closed today due to the incident.

More as we get it.