Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a Christmas Day burglary.

The incident happened in Valentine Way, Great Billing on Christmas Day evening. A ring, as well as other items, were stolen

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25, 2022), between 9.30pm and 10pm, when the unknown offender/s entered the property and stole items, including a ring.”

This ring was stolen from Valentine Way, Northampton on Christmas Day.