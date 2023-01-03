Ring stolen by thieves from Northampton home on Christmas Day
The incident happened between 9.30pm and 10pm
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a Christmas Day burglary.
The incident happened in Valentine Way, Great Billing on Christmas Day evening. A ring, as well as other items, were stolen
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The incident happened on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25, 2022), between 9.30pm and 10pm, when the unknown offender/s entered the property and stole items, including a ring.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 22000752348.