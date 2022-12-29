Rhodesian Ridgeback owner sought in dog bite police inquiry
The incident happened in Earls Barton on Christmas eve
A dog was injured during a Christmas eve incident in Earls Barton.
Police say a man and his dog were approached in Mill Lane on Saturday (December 24) between 3pm and 4pm by a Rhodesian Ridgeback.
It’s then alleged that the Ridgeback bit the other dog on the ear, causing a puncture wound.
Police officers have now asked members of the public for help in their inquiry. Officers are keen to trace the owner of the dog, who is described as a white man in his 50s, 6ft and spoke with what is believed to be a South African accent. They are asking him to get in touch as soon as possible.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or who may know the identity of the dog owner, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000752357or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.