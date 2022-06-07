Revealed: How much Northamptonshire Police paid out in compensation during 2021

Northamptonshire Police shelled out more than £60,000 in out of court compensation settlements during 2021.

According to a Freedom of Information response, the force recorded 47 claims for incidents ranging from breaches of human rights and unlawful arrest to loss of property.

Payments totalled £64,787.50 at an average of just over £1,350 each.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police paid out more than £60,000 to settle compensation claims out of court during 2021, according to a Freedom of Information response

Claims included two alleged violations of European Court of Human Rights legislation, six unlawful arrests and one unlawful arrest and assault.

Others involved three breaches of data protection regulations, one failure to investigate and one trespass.

There were 24 incidents of damage to property, seven of loss of property and another two of loss and damage.

According to compensation experts Claims.co.uk circumstances that typically lead to claims against police include cases of personal injury.