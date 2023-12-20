The 63-year-old has been convicted on numerous occasions before, including when police found more than 175,000 images on his devices

A registered Northamptonshire sex offender has been sent back to prison after nearly 2,000 indecent images of children were found on his devices.

Chris Wells, previously of Albion Place, Northampton and previously of Rothwell, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on December 13 charged with five counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of breaching his sexual harm prevention order. He had previously pleaded guilty to all offences.

The 63-year-old’s most recent offending happened this August and October when he was visited by officers from the Force’s MOSOVO (Management of Sexual and Violent Offenders) Team and devices seized from him were found to contain 1,957 indecent images of children, 44 of which were Category A images - the most serious.

Chris Wells.

He was also convicted in 2007, 2014 and 2021 for similar offences. On one occasion, a warrant executed by Northamptonshire Police at his home address resulted in officers finding in excess of 175,000 images on devices seized from his property. He was convicted as a result and sent to prison.

Wells’ Offender Manager, Ruth Moreton said: “Chris Wells is a prolific sex offender who has acted with impunity time and time again with regards to downloading indecent images of children.

“It is our regular unannounced visits that have uncovered his offending so I am pleased that he has been sent back to prison.

“I hope that anyone reading this who downloads similar images takes a lesson from this conviction. We will uncover your offending and you will be sent to prison.

“These images wouldn’t exist if people like Chris Wells didn’t download them and the suffering that takes place in order to create them cannot be measured.”

MOSOVO Detective Sergeant Tom Curlett-New added: “The officers in my team see the day-to-day devastation this type of crime causes and that is why we are so determined to work as hard as possible to put the people who look at these images behind bars.”