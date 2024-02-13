Reckless driver's lucky escape after 80mph Rushden pursuit ended with crash into wall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dangerous driver who smashed into a wall after reaching speeds of 80mph in a 30mph zone has been spared from prison.

Mohammed Sultan seriously injured himself as he tried to evade police in Rushden on May 12 last year.

The 22-year-old, of Bedford Road in Sandy, caught the attention of police when he joined the eastbound carriageway of the A45 at the Turnells Mill roundabout shortly after midnight.

With no other vehicles on the dual carriageway Sultan pulled straight across into the outside lane before driving erratically, accelerating at speeds of up to 100mph, as he headed towards Rushden Lakes.

Because of the poor manner of his driving the officers followed Sultan’s blue Volkswagen Jetta, which slowed down to the national speed limits, which officers believe was a result of him noticing the police car driving behind him.

After turning onto the A500 officers activated the police car’s lights and siren to indicate that Sultan should pull over. But instead of stopping he sped off, reaching speeds of up to 60mph towards Wellingborough Road in Rushden.

As the car headed towards Rushden town centre, Sultan’s driving became more dangerous as he accelerated to 80mph in a 30mph speed limit. He entered a roundabout junction at speed, overtaking two vehicles on a blind bend, and ran a red traffic light before continuing along Wellingborough Road.

Sultan the collided with the front garden wall of a residential property, causing the car to catch fire. Fortunately, he had already got out of the vehicle when the vehicle burst into flames and was lying on the pavement. He sustained a serious injury to his left kneecap, which was broken into four parts and required surgery at University Hospital Coventry.

Sultan was charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving otherwise in accordance with a driving licence and driving without insurance and pleaded guilty to all three offences.

At Northampton Crown Court Sultan was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 15 months, disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £550 compensation.

Police constable Ed Butler said: “Prior to the collision, Sultan showed a total disregard for himself, and other road users and he drove at excessive speed, overtaking on a blind bend and running a red light.