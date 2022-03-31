Raunds man charged over rogue trading offences
He’s appeared before the court this morning
A Raunds man has been remanded in custody after being charged with six rogue trading offences.
Alan Fitzgerald, 55, of Raunds was charged with five counts of fraud by false representation and one count of breaching a criminal behaviour order.
The charges relate to incidents in February and March this year in which Fitzgerald is alleged to have carried out rogue trading in the East Northants and Wellingborough areas of Northamptonshire.
Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Gina Frisby-O’Connor said: “These charges were secured as a result of some great teamwork between neighbourhood policing, the fraud team and trading standards.”
Fitzgerald appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday, March 31) and was remanded into custody ahead of a further appearance before JPs next month.
- In the first two months of this year, Northamptonshire residents handed over £14,000 to rogue traders.Most incidents involved bogus offers of driveway and gutter cleaning from cold callers.