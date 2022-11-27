A Raunds football club has vowed they will rise from the ashes after a devastating fire at their clubhouse.

Raunds Town FC Youth’s hut at Amos Lawrence Park was destroyed after a blaze on Friday night (November 25).

But they’ve already been inundated with offers of support and donations from kind-hearted members of the community.

Chairman and under 12 coach Keith Maddern raced to the scene at about 9.30pm after a friend, who delivers pizzas, noticed smoke when they drove past.

He arrived before the fire brigade and could see the fire through the side of the building.

Keith said: “It was gutting and it’s just so wrong. People are so sad to see it but we’re not giving up.

"We intend to rise from the ashes.”

The clubhouse has been destroyed after the devastating fire

Fire crews were at the scene for about three hours making the building safe. Keith said he had been told that the incident is being treated as arson, but there is no CCTV covering the area.

More than 100 children from eight teams, ranging from under 7s to under 16s, use the clubhouse when they train or play matches at the Stanwick Road park.

Keith said: "The clubhouse is part of the community. It’s been there since the 1970s and has been part of so many people’s lives.

"It’s a symbol for our players – every time they arrive they see the badge on the side and see what they are playing for.”

Since the incident Keith has received many offers of help from businesses and tradespeople and an online fundraising page has already raised £2,000.

He said he appreciated that times are hard for many people and thanked everyone for their support.

He said: “The response has been phenomenal. If you can give, then a million million thank yous and if you can’t donate but want to help out then a million million thank yous as well.

“We cannot thank people enough for the community spirit and support. It restores your faith in humanity.”

To donate to the online fundraising page click here.

Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.