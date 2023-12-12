Raunds Co-op ram raiders wanted after smashing vehicle into store
Police have appealed for information
Ram raiders smashed their way into a shop in Raunds on Friday morning (December 8) before fleeing.
Police have appealed for information after the incident at the Co-op in Brook Street, Raunds, at about 3.35am.
A blue Mitsubishi Shogun was driven into the store in what is understood to be an attempt to steal the cash machine.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Nothing was stolen and the offenders made off.
"Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting reference number 23000754056.”
The Central Co-op has been contacted for comment.