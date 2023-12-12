News you can trust since 1897
Raunds Co-op ram raiders wanted after smashing vehicle into store

Police have appealed for information
By Sam Wildman
Published 12th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
Ram raiders smashed their way into a shop in Raunds on Friday morning (December 8) before fleeing.

Police have appealed for information after the incident at the Co-op in Brook Street, Raunds, at about 3.35am.

A blue Mitsubishi Shogun was driven into the store in what is understood to be an attempt to steal the cash machine.

The Co-op in Raunds

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Nothing was stolen and the offenders made off.

"Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting reference number 23000754056.”

The Central Co-op has been contacted for comment.