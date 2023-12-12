Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ram raiders smashed their way into a shop in Raunds on Friday morning (December 8) before fleeing.

Police have appealed for information after the incident at the Co-op in Brook Street, Raunds, at about 3.35am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A blue Mitsubishi Shogun was driven into the store in what is understood to be an attempt to steal the cash machine.

The Co-op in Raunds

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Nothing was stolen and the offenders made off.

"Anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting reference number 23000754056.”