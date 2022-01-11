Raunds boy, 10, shouted for help as he was attacked in attempted robbery

Police are investigating

A hooded attacker kicked a 10-year-old boy and stole his school bag in a shocking incident in Raunds.

Police have launched an investigation after the attempted robbery in Orwell Close on Friday (January 7).

The incident took place between 8.35am and 8.40am, when the 10-year-old boy was approached by an unknown male.

The male kicked him to the leg and stole his school bag.

The boy shouted for help, causing the attacker to throw the bag to the ground and run off.

A police spokesman said: "The offender, who was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, black trousers and a blue face mask, ran off down Orwell Close and on to Mallows Drive in the direction of Nene Way.